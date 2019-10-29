Early and absentee voting happening now for Nov. 5th elections

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Early and absentee voting for No. 5th elections has begun.

Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on election day.

The following races are coming up next month:

GEORGIA

Burke County

Waynesboro Mayor

Greg Carswell

Brenda Lewis

Council Ward 1

Bill Tinley

Billy Hendley

Council Ward 3

Vickey Bates

Doris Tongo

Columbia County

Harlem City Council (vote for 2)

Bob Newkirk

Al Reeves

Gregg Stokes

Nancy Yauslin

Emanuel County

Swainsboro City Council Ward 1

Sue Bragg

Ricky Stevens

Swainsboro City Council Ward 5

John Parker

Paul Weaver

Twin City Mayor

Matt Donaldson

James Handsom

Chris Stanford

Twin City Commission Ward 1

Jesse Brown

David Dudley

Twin City Commission Ward 2

Artie Fields

Kenton Landon

Glascock County

No Elections

Hancock County

Sparta Mayor

William Evans Jr

Allen Haywood

Sparta City Council (vote for 2)

James Culver Sr.

Tom Roberts

Sandra Faye Ross Sherrod

Prince Rav Yisrael

Sparta City Council

David Ingram

Pamela Lawrence Ingram

Jefferson County

Avera City Council (vote for 2)

Leisa Hadden

Charles Padgett

Lisa Roberts

Louisville City Council

Sherry Combs

Michelle Braddy Reaves

Stapleton Mayor

Frank Parrish

Harold Smith

Stapleton City Council (vote for 2)

Jason Irby

Tara Lynn Parrish

Gail Spiller

Wadley City Council (vote for 2)

Tommie Lordge

Albert Samples

Dorothy Strowbridge

Jerry Lee Thomas

Stan Wallen

Wrens Mayor

Dave Hastings

Sharena Johnson-Vaughn

John Rabun

Wrens City Council (vote for 2)

Marty Amerson

Brent Dye

Wayne Favors

David Hannah

Eugene Love Jr.

Wrens: Alcohol By The Drink Referendum

Yes

No

Jenkins County

Millen Mayor

King Rocker

Bobby Anthony

Millen City Council Ward 1

Robin Scott

Gerald Walker

Lincoln County

Lincolnton City Council Post 1

Melvin Harris

Nicole Kelley

McDuffie County

No Elections

Richmond County

Blythe City Council (vote for 2)

Jackie Bartlett

Nole Cartagena

Renee Kaufman

Johnny Parham

Brent Weir

Screven County

Rocky Ford Town Council (vote for 2)

Bennie Daughtry

Sam Durden

Harry Emory

Sylvania Town Council

Johnny Bolton

James Kirkland

Cynthia Scott

Samuel Woods

Taliaferro County

No Elections

Warren County

No Elections

Washington County

Washington County Sheriff

Kelly Brooks Jr.

Joel Cochran

Mike Johnson

Washington County SPLOST

Yes

No

Wilkes County

City Of Washington Mayor

Bill Degolian

Marion Tutt Jr

City Of Washington City Council District 1

Maceo Mahoney

Calvin Julius Wiggs III

City Of Washington City Council District 1 (Special Election)

Bruce Bailey

Larry Hill

Kimberly Rainey

City Of Washington City Council District 2 (vote for 2)

Matthew Denard

Kendra Dill

Sharon Jones

Charles Wagner

Sunday Brunch Alcohol Sales

Yes

No

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aiken County

Wagener Council (vote for 2)

George Cowboy Day

Ann McLaurin Widener

Jennie Marshall

Kelvin Mitchell

George Smith

Aiken City Council District 1

Gail Bush Diggs

Jeremy Stevens

Aiken City Council District 3

John Brecht

Kay Biermann Brohl

Aiken Mayor (unopposed)

Rick Osbon

Burnettown Town Council (vote for 2)

James McIntosh

Hector Rodriguez

Monetta Town Council (vote for 2)

Jeffrey McKay

Write In

Perry Town Council Seat 3

Shannon Christofferson

Tony Thompson Sr

Salley Town Council Seat 4

Cassandra Hicks Brown

LaDonna Hall

Leah Shackleford

Salley Town Council Seat 2

Marion Milhouse Jr

Rhonda Poole

Allendale County

Fairfax Town Council (vote for 3)

Pam Love

Robert Thompson

Tiffine Forester

Tracy Washington Witherspoon

Jermaine Washington

Bamberg County

Ehrhardt Council

Amy Lee

Bill Edinger

Barnwell County

Barnwell City Mayor

Bill Frye

Marcus Rivera

Billy Dozier

Blackville Mayor

Michael Beasley

Enterick Lee

Teresa Hughes

Blackville Town Council

Bill Andrews

Steve Ritchie

Daniel Martin

Terrance Washington

Kelvin Isaac

Ann Pernell

Frenchie Smalls

Elko Mayor

Clifford Brown

Toby Singletary

Elko Town Council

Curtis Young

Leonard Mills

Kline Town Council

Rodger Arnold

Milton Harden

Snelling Town Council

Wiley Moore

Bobby Morris

Hida Town Council

Timothy Black

Stephen Smith

Debra Ray

Williston Town Council

Billy Williams III

Adadra Neville

Tim Scott

Scott Valentine

Edgefield County

No Elections

McCormick County

No Elections

Saluda County

No Elections

