Early and absentee voting happening now for Nov. 5th elections

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- Early and absentee voting for No. 5th elections has begun.
Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on election day.
The following races are coming up next month:
GEORGIA
Burke County
Waynesboro Mayor
Greg Carswell
Brenda Lewis
Council Ward 1
Bill Tinley
Billy Hendley
Council Ward 3
Vickey Bates
Doris Tongo
Columbia County
Harlem City Council (vote for 2)
Bob Newkirk
Al Reeves
Gregg Stokes
Nancy Yauslin
Emanuel County
Swainsboro City Council Ward 1
Sue Bragg
Ricky Stevens
Swainsboro City Council Ward 5
John Parker
Paul Weaver
Twin City Mayor
Matt Donaldson
James Handsom
Chris Stanford
Twin City Commission Ward 1
Jesse Brown
David Dudley
Twin City Commission Ward 2
Artie Fields
Kenton Landon
Glascock County
No Elections
Hancock County
Sparta Mayor
William Evans Jr
Allen Haywood
Sparta City Council (vote for 2)
James Culver Sr.
Tom Roberts
Sandra Faye Ross Sherrod
Prince Rav Yisrael
Sparta City Council
David Ingram
Pamela Lawrence Ingram
Jefferson County
Avera City Council (vote for 2)
Leisa Hadden
Charles Padgett
Lisa Roberts
Louisville City Council
Sherry Combs
Michelle Braddy Reaves
Stapleton Mayor
Frank Parrish
Harold Smith
Stapleton City Council (vote for 2)
Jason Irby
Tara Lynn Parrish
Gail Spiller
Wadley City Council (vote for 2)
Tommie Lordge
Albert Samples
Dorothy Strowbridge
Jerry Lee Thomas
Stan Wallen
Wrens Mayor
Dave Hastings
Sharena Johnson-Vaughn
John Rabun
Wrens City Council (vote for 2)
Marty Amerson
Brent Dye
Wayne Favors
David Hannah
Eugene Love Jr.
Wrens: Alcohol By The Drink Referendum
Yes
No
Jenkins County
Millen Mayor
King Rocker
Bobby Anthony
Millen City Council Ward 1
Robin Scott
Gerald Walker
Lincoln County
Lincolnton City Council Post 1
Melvin Harris
Nicole Kelley
McDuffie County
No Elections
Richmond County
Blythe City Council (vote for 2)
Jackie Bartlett
Nole Cartagena
Renee Kaufman
Johnny Parham
Brent Weir
Screven County
Rocky Ford Town Council (vote for 2)
Bennie Daughtry
Sam Durden
Harry Emory
Sylvania Town Council
Johnny Bolton
James Kirkland
Cynthia Scott
Samuel Woods
Taliaferro County
No Elections
Warren County
No Elections
Washington County
Washington County Sheriff
Kelly Brooks Jr.
Joel Cochran
Mike Johnson
Washington County SPLOST
Yes
No
Wilkes County
City Of Washington Mayor
Bill Degolian
Marion Tutt Jr
City Of Washington City Council District 1
Maceo Mahoney
Calvin Julius Wiggs III
City Of Washington City Council District 1 (Special Election)
Bruce Bailey
Larry Hill
Kimberly Rainey
City Of Washington City Council District 2 (vote for 2)
Matthew Denard
Kendra Dill
Sharon Jones
Charles Wagner
Sunday Brunch Alcohol Sales
Yes
No
SOUTH CAROLINA
Aiken County
Wagener Council (vote for 2)
George Cowboy Day
Ann McLaurin Widener
Jennie Marshall
Kelvin Mitchell
George Smith
Aiken City Council District 1
Gail Bush Diggs
Jeremy Stevens
Aiken City Council District 3
John Brecht
Kay Biermann Brohl
Aiken Mayor (unopposed)
Rick Osbon
Burnettown Town Council (vote for 2)
James McIntosh
Hector Rodriguez
Monetta Town Council (vote for 2)
Jeffrey McKay
Write In
Perry Town Council Seat 3
Shannon Christofferson
Tony Thompson Sr
Salley Town Council Seat 4
Cassandra Hicks Brown
LaDonna Hall
Leah Shackleford
Salley Town Council Seat 2
Marion Milhouse Jr
Rhonda Poole
Allendale County
Fairfax Town Council (vote for 3)
Pam Love
Robert Thompson
Tiffine Forester
Tracy Washington Witherspoon
Jermaine Washington
Bamberg County
Ehrhardt Council
Amy Lee
Bill Edinger
Barnwell County
Barnwell City Mayor
Bill Frye
Marcus Rivera
Billy Dozier
Blackville Mayor
Michael Beasley
Enterick Lee
Teresa Hughes
Blackville Town Council
Bill Andrews
Steve Ritchie
Daniel Martin
Terrance Washington
Kelvin Isaac
Ann Pernell
Frenchie Smalls
Elko Mayor
Clifford Brown
Toby Singletary
Elko Town Council
Curtis Young
Leonard Mills
Kline Town Council
Rodger Arnold
Milton Harden
Snelling Town Council
Wiley Moore
Bobby Morris
Hida Town Council
Timothy Black
Stephen Smith
Debra Ray
Williston Town Council
Billy Williams III
Adadra Neville
Tim Scott
Scott Valentine
Edgefield County
No Elections
McCormick County
No Elections
Saluda County
No Elections
