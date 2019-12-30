ESPN begins teasing ahead to Masters coverage in April

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Take a look at the date above this very sentence. Yes, it's only Dec. 30, 2019.

But that's not stopping ESPN from showing commercials for Augusta's biggest event in April.

Premiering just in the past several days, the sports network is already running commercials for the Masters.

Featuring beauty shots all around the Augusta National Golf Club with Ray Charles' "Georgia on My Mind" serving as the soundtrack, the 15-second ad merely tells viewers to expect coverage of the event "Coming in April."

The first "Coming in April" Masters commercial dropped last night 😍 pic.twitter.com/mlKwCj1k0U — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) December 29, 2019

The Masters is expected to tee off on April 9, 2010.

