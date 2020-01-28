END OF WATCH: Eight years ago, we lost one of our own in a shooting

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, we celebrate the life of a woman who was a 27-year law enforcement veteran and taken from us way too soon.

Master Cpl. Sandy Rogers was killed in a shooting on Jan. 27, 2020 in pursuit of a man already wanted for killing a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Joshua Jones was arrested and charged in Rogers' murder.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and remains incarcerated at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

