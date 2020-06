Tuesday, June 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency officials are on their way after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in an accident.

Dispatch says the accident happened on Broad Street and 6th Street.

EMS and an ambulance are on the way to the scene.

No information is available yet on the other vehicle involved.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.