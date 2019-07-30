ELECTION: Aiken primary race for State House District 84 heading to runoff

July 30, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Republican primary for District 84 in Aiken is heading to a runoff.

With 2,259 votes cast, Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett took the highest percentage of votes. Oremus took 30.94% of the vote and Padgett took 23.37%. But, since neither took home 50% +1, the two will face off in a runoff race August 13.

The vote breakdown is below:

Cody Anderson20.36% (460)

Danny Feagin 19.12% (432)

Ralph Gunter 5.75%(130)

Melissa Oremus 30.94% (699)

Alvin Padgett 23.37% (528)

Sean Pumphrey (Withdrew) 0.44%10

The seat was vacated by the late Ronnie Young.

