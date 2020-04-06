During outbreak, Jefferson Energy closes drive-thrus for bill payment

Monday, April 6, 2020

In an effort to maintain the health and safety of employees and members during the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson Energy Cooperative has its closed drive-thrus to people making payments.

The utility asks that payments be made electronically, by phone, through one of the utility’s four payment kiosks or by mail.

All fees associated with those forms of payment have been waived.

Anyone who needs further assistance is asked to call member services at 877-JEFFERSON.

Jefferson Energy had previously halted walk-in payments but was still accepting them at the drive-thru. It’s among several local utilities that have suspended service cutoffs due to nonpayment as the pandemic continues to create economic turmoil with mandatory business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders to cut the spread of the virus.

The utility serves parts of 11 counties in the CSRA.

