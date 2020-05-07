Dump truck, pickup collide and block intersection near Appling

Thursday, May 7, 2020

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As of 10:20 a.m., the intersection of White Oak Road and Dozier Road is blocked due to an accident.

A dump truck ran the stop sign on Dozier Road and collided with a pickup traveling on White Oak Road, according to authorities.

The pickup has overturned and is leaking fuel.

Crews are on the scene managing the fuel leak at the scene near Appling.

A detour has been set up and is sending vehicles down Shucraft Road or Dozier Road.

There appear to be no serious injuries.

