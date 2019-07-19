DuPont Planetarium Celebrating 50th anniversary of moon landing

Friday, July 19, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The DuPont Planetarium will be showcasing their latest production, To the Moon and Beyond on July 20 and July 27.

"It came out really really well. The visuals are wonderful", said Dr. Gary Senn, director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.

The show will chronicle the space race, man landing on the moon, and future endeavors. Show times will be at 5 p.m, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m., but the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. are already booked up, so reserve your seats quickly.

You're likely going to learn something new.

"Our cellphone today has more computing power than what got us to the moon," Senn said.

And it could help lift off the next generation.

"Some of the younger folks in our audience potentially could be one of those first to return to the moon and then maybe go on to Mars," Senn said.

So, whether you want to come out and enjoy, learn, or inspire, it will be a great time for the entire family.

