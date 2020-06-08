Drugs seized during Orangeburg County traffic stop

Monday, June 8, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A traffic stop yielded a variety of illegal drugs and resulted in an arrest, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

“This was just being alert on the part of these deputies,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release. “A license plate violation led to this seizure and subsequent arrest.”

Fran Roberts, 35, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Ravenell said Roberts and a passenger were stopped on North Road near Walmart around 1 a.m. Friday when authorities noticed Roberts' tag was for a 2002 Lincoln, although she was driving a 1999 Honda.

K9 Duke indicated the vehicle had drugs, according to authorities.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found what appeared to be MDMA, methamphetamine, different-colored pills and bills of U.S. currency containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine, according to authorities. A set of digital scales and a quantity of clear plastic bags was also found, authorities reported.

When Roberts was searched by correctional officers at the Orangeburg County Detention center, a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine was found in her clothing, authorities said.

