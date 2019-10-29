Drugs, guns snatched in offender round-up

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A joint operation between several CSRA law enforcement agencies intended to make sure supervised offenders were maintaining compliance yielded three arrests and the seizure of several weapons and numerous drugs.

According to officials, 24 offenders were identified for what was called "fourth amendment searches." The offenders were selected due to known gang validations, violent histories and significant narcotic histories in order to search due to fourth amendment waivers.

Agents made contact with many of the known offenders. Those in compliance were thanked and congratulated for continued success.

“Several individuals failed court ordered drug tests and others were in violation of living arrangements. The Department of Community Supervision will be following up regarding these individuals and take appropriate action as deemed necessary. Our Road Patrol Deputies and Crime Suppression Teams will continue working with DCS in order to ensure compliance within our county.” Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said in a statement.

But three people were apprehended.

Gregore Gordon, 33 y/o of the 500 block of College Street, Waynesboro, Georgia was found to be in possession of approximately 30 oxycodone pills. The pills were packaged in a way that indicated they were for sale. They also found vacuum sealed bags and mason jars that smelled like green marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of a box of 9mm ammunition, and digital scales. He was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute within 1000 Feet of a School.

Lacristifia Smith, 43 y/o of the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Keysville, Georgia. Smith had an outstanding probation warrant. She was found to be at her residence. Agents then searched the residence. They found 3 firearms. A rossi .357 pistol/. A .22 caliber rifle, and a .22 caliber pistol, and several rounds of ammunition for each gun Several bags of Suboxone pills. She was charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender, and possession of a schedule III narcotic with Intent to distribute. The ATF will be taking her case for possible Federal Prosecution.

Dale Roberson, 61 y/o of the 700 block of Dowell Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Roberson was found to be in possession of several individual baggies of crack cocaine packaged for resale and several baggies of marijuana packaged for resale. A digital scale with a small amount of cocaine residue was also found. He was charged with Possession of cocaine with Intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute. Because of his criminal history, his case will be presented to the United States Attorney's office for possible Federal prosecution.

