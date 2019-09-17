Drop off points for Georgia Southern jeans and shoe drive

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Southern University's Alumni Association is hosting a jean and shoes drive across parts of Georgia, including Augusta.

People can donate gently used jeans and shoes in both children and adult sizes to help local organizations, like Bridge Ministries of the CSRA and Soles 4 Souls.

The drive runs from Sept. 1st until the 30th at the following locations:

- WRDW- TV station, 1301 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC

- Accent on Hair Salon, 808 Eisenhower Drive

- Augusta Deliverance Church, 2028 Roosevelt Drive

- First Baptist Church Welcome Center, 3500Walton Way

- John L. Fulcher, CPA, 702 Liberty Street in Waynesboro

- Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 825 Greene Street

- Martina’s Flowers and Gifts, 3925 Washington Road

- Noggins, a Hair Salon, 3992 Columbia Road in Martinez

- Stars and Strikes Entertainment Center, 3238 Wrightsboro Road

- Summerville Dentistry, 1450 Anthony Road

- Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire, 4432 Washington Road in Evans

- WJBF-TV station, 1336 Augusta West Parkway

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.