Divers find body of elderly drowning victim in Edgefield County lake

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An elderly man is dead after drowning in an Edgefield County lake in South Carolina.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources dive crew found the body just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The crew had started searching around 3:30 p.m. At the private lake off Rainsford Road off Sweetwater Road south of Edgefield.

The coroner had not released an identity.

MORE | Deputy, other driver sent to hospital after downtown Augusta crash

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

