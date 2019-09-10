Driver of car in 13-year-old boy hit-and-run found at fault

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the driver who hit a young boy riding his bike with his car, then fled, is at fault in the incident.

We're learning more about what exactly happened when 13-year-old Matthew Stallings was hit by a car last week.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, the vehicle was driving west on Wheeless Road and turned left to go south on Milledgeville Road. Stallings was crossing Milledgeville Road, walking his bike when he was hit.

A witness claims the teen had the right-of-way because the "walk" sign was active on the crosswalk.

The black Dodge Charger allegedly then drove off westbound on Milledgeville Road. The witness says the person driving the car was a black man, but there is no further description of the man or the car.

The sheriff's office says the driver is at fault for Failure to Yield and Hit and Run. He will face charges.

