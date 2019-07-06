Driver killed, passenger injured in crash on Old Jackson Hwy

Saturday, July 6, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A single-car crash killed the driver and injured the passenger after officials say the car went off the road, flipped, then hit a tree.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Veronique Henry. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck that happened on Old Jackson Highway at 4:15 p.m. Troopers say Henry was driving south when she lost control of the 2019 Kia. The car went off the road, flipped over and hit a tree in front of 1083 Old Jackson Hwy.

The passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries, Coroner Daryl Ables confirmed.

Highway Patrol is investigating and a toxicology analysis is pending.

