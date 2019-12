Dec. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly traffic accident that happened on 15th Street at Carver Street Monday night.

The driver was driving a Buick SUV north on 15th Street when he lost control, hit several signs, a fence and a utility pole knocking the pole with a transformer to the ground.

Georgia Power had to be called to the scene. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:35PM. The driver will be taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.