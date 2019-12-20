Driver killed in early morning Barnwell Co. crash

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A driver is dead after a crash in Barnwell County early Friday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving north on SC 3, about one mile north of Barnwell, when the car went off the road.

The car crashed into a ditch, then a fence, and the driver died as a result of the crash.

We're told the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

