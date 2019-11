Thursday, November 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Officials are looking for the suspect who hit a Richmond County deputy's car then took off.

Dispatch tells News 12 it happened at the intersection of Milledgeville Road and Tubman Homes Road just before 6:30 p.m.

The suspect struck the side off the deputy's car and allegedly did not stop. We're told the deputy was not injured during the incident.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

