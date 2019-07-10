Sticky situation: Disoriented driver detained after cactus crash in Arizona

A driver ended up in a prickly predicament - but largely unhurt - after a collision with a cactus on Wednesday morning, July 10.

According to information from the Northwest Fire District, nobody was hurt, even though the car came to rest with a large saguaro sticking out of the windshield, just missing the driver.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the wreck, which happened near North First Avenue and East Agave Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Information from the PCSD said the driver appeared disoriented and had minor injuries. Deputies observed alleged signs and symptoms associated with impairment and detained the driver.

According to Crystal Kasnoff, the NWFD public information officer, the driver got into an accident and crossed the median, where he ran into the cactus.

No other details were immediately available.

