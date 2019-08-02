Ga. officer dragged during traffic stop, police say

A Georgia man is in custody after police say he dragged a police officer onto the interstate.

Police say a routine traffic stop in the Atlanta area led to an officer being dragged by a car onto the interstate. (Source: WSB/Cox/CNN)

It all started as a routine traffic stop for texting and driving Thursday, but it didn’t take long for it to become anything but routine.

Dunwoody Police said when one of their officers went to talk to the driver, he took off, dragging the officer down the on-ramp and onto I-285.

The officer was stuck in the driver’s side window, the Associated Press reports.

"He goes down the ramp onto 285, swerving in and out of cars, trying to sideswipe other vehicles to get our officer off the car,” said Sgt. Robert Parsons with the Dunwoody Police Department. “He gets onto 285, he sideswipes another vehicle, which causes our officer to fall off the vehicle and roll down 285."

Other vehicles on the interstate missed the officer, and several drivers soon stopped and tried to help.

Parsons was one of the first officers on the scene.

"At that point, we made the decision, being so close to a hospital, we were going to pick him up and not wait on an ambulance," he said. “We were going to put him in one of our cars and rush him to the hospital."

Police said they tracked down the driver and arrested him after a short foot chase.

"This officer, it's a blessing that he was not more seriously injured,” Parsons said. “He could easily have been killed by being smushed in between the cars, being run over by another car on 285."

The officer is undergoing tests, but he’s expected to survive.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect.

