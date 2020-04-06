Driver dies several days after Orangeburg County accident

Monday, April 6, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A person died several days after a one-vehicle crash near Orangeburg, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The crash occurred just before 5:15 p.m. April 3 on Stilton Road near Nix Street, two miles east of Orangeburg, according to the patrol.

The 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was occupied by one person, the driver, according to authorities. As it was traveling north on Stilton Road, the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway and overturned, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Columbia, where they died Monday, the patrol reported.

Their identity was not available Monday evening.

