Driver dies in Bamberg County crash involving car, farm equipment

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

GOVAN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The driver of a car died in a crash after the vehicle struck a piece of farm equipment on a highway in Bamberg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The agency said the crash occurred at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday on Carolina Highway about 2 miles north of Govan.

It happened as a tractor towing a row planter was traveling south on the highway and a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling north, the agency reported. The Cutlass struck the row planter and the resulting crash killed the driver of the Cutlass, who was not wearing a seat belt, the agency said.

Each vehicle was only occupied by a driver.

