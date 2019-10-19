Driver dies in Aiken County after trying to avoid object in the road

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single vehicle crash this morning on I-20 near mile-marker 18 in Aiken County.

Investigators say the driver was in a 2002 Honda. The accident happened around 11:45 Saturday morning.

The driver was going eastbound on I-20 when the driver attempted to avoid an object in the road. Investigators say that's when the driver swerved off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident is still under investigation with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office says the name of the driver will not be released until family is notified.