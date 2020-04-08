Driver dies after big-rig overturns in Saluda County

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

BATEBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a Saluda County crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 9:20 pm. Tuesday on U.S. 178 near Brown Road, three miles west of Batesburg-Leesville.

A tractor-trailer was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the median, left the roadway, went into a ditch and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver died at the scene, authorities said.

The driver’s identity was not available Wednesday morning.

S.C. FIRE | Body discovered after trailer burns in Aiken County

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.