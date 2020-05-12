Driver arrested in Augusta crash that killed 6-year-old boy

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have arrested a driver in connection with a February traffic accident that killed a 6-year-old boy who was thrown from the vehicle.

Shalonna Marie Wadley, 36, was arrested Monday, according to Richmond County jail records. She’s accused of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and a variety of traffic and vehicle violations, including reckless driving, driving while license has been revoked or suspended, lacking insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle, according to jail records.

The crash occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 27 as the vehicle was traveling west in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road. Authorities said the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times until coming to rest after hitting a tree in a yard on the 1000 blk Horseshoe Road.

The boy, Labarron Wright, was killed in the crash, according to authorities, who said he was one of nine people in the vehicle.

