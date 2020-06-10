Drive-thru food donors sought Friday in Martinez

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A Martinez location of Atlanta Gas Light will be one of several across the state participating in a drive-thru food drive Friday.

The company said the public is invited to join its efforts to help curb food insecurity due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the effort, the company is partnering with local agencies to collect food donations in 14 communities.

Those taking part in the drive-thru event are asked to wear a face covering for their safety and the safety of the employee and foodbank volunteers. Atlanta Gas Light is also asking that donations be placed in the trunks of vehicles, where one of the volunteers will retrieve the food items.

Food banks are requesting nonperishable food such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, pasta sauce and boxed meals. Donations of cereal, pasta, oatmeal and rice, as well as baby products and personal hygiene items, will also be accepted.

Locally, food will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the company’s service center at 2502 Landrum Court in Martinez.

