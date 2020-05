Monday, May 25, 2020

A drive-through coronavirus test

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you think you need to get tested for coronavirus, the Augusta Fire Department is hosting another drive-thru test site today.

You can stop by 1916 North Leg Road from 9-11 a.m.

You do need to make an appointment to get tested, as walk-ups will not be accepted.

Call 311 or the 706-721-5800 to set up a time.

