Drive-through testing site opened in Thomson, Georgia

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health announced a new drive-through COVID-19 testing location in Thomson, GA.



Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation

180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE, Thomson, GA 30824

Operation times:

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The drive-through testing site to open beginning this Thursday, by appointment only.

Appointment referrals can be done through the Georgia Department of Public Health at 706-721-5800.

Testing locations can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.

