Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough 2020 Concert Postponed

Thursday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The First Tee of Augusta has made the decision to postpone the 16th Annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert.

“We have been cautiously keeping up with news and information related to COVID-19 that has been unfolding over the past week,” said Jill Brown, The First Tee of Augusta Executive Director. “It was our hope that there would be positive news about the containment of the virus and that we would be able to continue with our April 7th event. Unfortunately, this is not the case. With the Augusta National Golf Club’s announcement of the postponement of the Masters, we can confirm that Rock Fore! Dough will also be postponed.”

Train, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, Whiskey Run, & DJ Rock were scheduled to play at this year’s show, which would have been the event’s 16th concert.

Joe Stevenson of Gluestick Music, whose company has produced Rock Fore! Dough since its beginning shared the following, “Maintaining safety by following the recommendations of medical experts, and our local, state, and national leaders to proactively engage in social distancing is the right thing to do. We were already in discussions to find a later date for the event. Now that we know the Masters will be postponed, we will follow their lead and work toward rescheduling Rock Fore! Dough during the new 2020 tournament.”

“Please keep any tickets purchased as they will be honored at the new concert date. We will address more detailed ticketing questions at RockForeDough.com and on our socials next week,” Stevenson continued.

