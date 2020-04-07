Drive-by shooting injures one in Aiken as deputies seek leads

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A drive-by shooting remains under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after one man was struck in the back.

Deputies were called to Weaver Street on Monday around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim wounded. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, witnesses in the area said they were sitting in the car when a dark-colored car with an unknown number of suspects opened fire on their car. The car, and two others, were struck several times.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

