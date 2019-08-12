Drive, Chip and Putt ticket applications have begun

Monday, August 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's nothing like kids and golf. Well, you can have both if you apply for tickets to the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt.

Augusta National Golf Club is now taking applications for next year's event that takes place before the Masters.

You can head on over to the Drive, Chip and Putt website now to begin your application.

The Drive, Chip and Putt competition features kids between 7-15 showing off their developing golf skills.

