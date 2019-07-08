Dress up like a cow and get free Chick-fil-A

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t love free Chick-fil-A?

On Tuesday, July 9, Chick-fil-A is hosting its annual Cow Appreciation Day. Any customers who show up at a Chick-fil-A location dressed as a cow can get a free entrée. Chick-fil-A has more than 2,400 stores across the US.

#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/QV6fkUlUXB — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 6, 2019

Customers can show up to their local Chick-fil-A between opening and 7 p.m. to receive their free food. For those nervous to wear a full cow-costume, a cow themed accessory will also be sufficient enough to receive free food.

