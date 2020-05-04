In Burke County, drag-racing suspect loses $9,000, 1980 Malibu and his freedom

Monday, May 4, 2020

MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man was arrested and his car and $9,000 in cash were seized in connection with drag racing Sunday night in Burke County, deputies said.

It happened after deputies were sent to the area of Magruder Road after receiving a report of a large crowd due to possible street racing.

As deputies arrived, a white 1980 Malibu was seen traveling south on Magruder without headlights. Deputies turned around to conduct a traffic stop and saw it parked on the side of the road and unoccupied, authorities said.

The vehicle had racing slicks on it and no working lights, authorities said.

MORE CRIME | Aiken County deputies patrolling areas after rise in theft and stolen vehicles

While deputies were investigating the vehicle, the owner, Travis Lee Martin Jr., 39, of Wrightsville, was seen nearby and detained, authorities said.

Deputies said they learned he was in Burke County to compete in drag racing with his Malibu. Martin also had a large amount of money with him that he said was used for betting on the illegal street racing, authorities said.

Martin was placed in Burke County jail on suspicion of racing on highways or streets, driving an unsafe vehicle, lacking insurance and suspended vehicle registration, authorities said.

The Malibu and $9,000 in cash were seized, authorities said.

“If you drag race in Burke County, you will be arrested and your vehicle will be seized through asset forfeiture court proceedings,” Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said in a statement. “If you are participating in any way, shape, or form to include being in the area to observe, you will be cited and/or arrested as this is extremely dangerous for the participants, observers, and others on our roadways.”

Drag racing has been a problem in the county in the past, authorities said:

• On Nov. 27, 2011, 15-year-old Keshon Burdette and 27-year-old Kelvin Johnson were recording a drag race when they were hit and killed. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. as the vehicles were coming down Seven Oaks Road from Thompson Bridge Road. The drivers slammed on their brakes and one lost control, hitting Burdette and Johnson.

• Burke County deputies worked a recent crash with serious injuries in Midville where it was determined that motorcycles and four wheelers were used for racing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.