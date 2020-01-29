Dr. Phil episode to feature GA family accused of locking children in cages

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The story of a Smiths Station family accused of locking children in cages will appear on an episode of Dr. Phil.

The episode will air Thursday at 4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST and Friday at 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST on WTVM.

Three suspects were arrested for child abuse in Smiths Station after a welfare check at a residence in the 5000 block of Lee Road 246. Investigators saw two wood constructed cages with hasps and locks. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said there was evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions.

66-year-old Pamela Deloris Bond, 69-year-old James H. Bond, and 30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann all face aggravated child abuse charges.

To view a preview to the Dr. Phil episode, click here.

