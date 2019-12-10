Downtown Augusta to get new luxury apartments, but what about low-income housing needs?

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Brand new luxury apartments are coming to downtown Augusta at 11th Street near the Judicial Center along the canal.

They'll have amenities like a large clubhouse area, fitness facility, meeting room, pool and a dog park.

This new development called Millhouse Station could bring life to downtown Augusta, but some people are saying there aren't enough options for people who are just trying to make ends meet.

The Ivey Development is bringing two new four story apartments to downtown Augusta.

“We have been looking to do something in downtown Augusta a few years now, and it really took that amount of time to find the right location that kind of fit what we wanted to do,” owner Matt Ivey said.

The amenities are one of the big selling points of the complex.

“So our rent are on the higher side of what the market is, so we are about $1,100 for a one bedroom and about $1,500 for a two bedroom,” Ivey said.

Though 35 percent of people rent in Richmond County, nearly a quarter of the population lives in poverty.

Jessica Muller, 34, is a mother of five and she says there are just not enough low-income housing options being built.

“There should be an even balance,” Muller said. “There should be a balance for equal opportunity housing for people who are out here trying to do better with their lives and don’t have the opportunity to do better because there is nowhere for them to go.”

After speaking with Augusta Planning and Development, it's confirmed there are not currently any projects set to take place for low-income families.

“They say that in this society and in the community, people that are homeless are a problem or is an issue out here, but you are not doing anything to help the issue,” Muller said.

The project will begin sometime between February and March and should be done in about 15 months with 155 units up for rent.

