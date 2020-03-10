Downtown Augusta sidewalks soon to get James Brown artwork

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)—Augusta leaders voted to move forward with new James Brown artwork aiming to help beautify parts of downtown.

The artwork would resemble a James Brown vinyl record. The Godfather of Soul art would be installed on about a dozen sidewalk blocks across separate locations in the downtown area.

News 12 was told, the Convention and Vistors Bureau is choosing the dozen spots based on their connection to James Brown history.

A committee today in commission discussed starting the work in May.