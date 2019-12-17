Downtown Augusta paid parking plans hit a speed bump

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plans for paid downtown parking are stuck in neutral.

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. asked commissioners to approve the plan by accepting a contract plus drafting a new city ordinance. Butleaders challenged that. Instead they want to wait until 2020 to further debate details.

Commissioners said they weren’t ready and couldn’t agree on these terms yet.

As it stands right now, the plan would call for paid parking on Broad Street and its side streets on Monday through Saturday at $1.50 an hour.

