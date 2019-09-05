Downtown Augusta businesses stepping up to help hurricane evacuees

Thursday, September 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) - For the next few days, Augusta will be home to thousands of evacuees from the coast.

More than 1,500 people are staying at local shelters from Chatham County alone. Hotels are also booked up, including the Hyatt House and Crowne Plaza near the downtown area.

On Wednesday night, many of those evacuees filled downtown businesses. Lorelei Howard, a Savannah evacuee, says an evening downtown is just what she needed

"This is our fourth hurricane we've come up here to stay with her," Howard said.

Howard and her husband arrived in Augusta on Wednesday at around lunchtime. They are staying with their daughter.

But Howard's mind is still back at home, and she was even checking weather updates at dinner.

"She told me to get off my phone," Howard said.

These new faces have become a familiar sight for Farmhaus Burger.

"People come in, you know, they are very upset," said Mahayla Battle, manager of Farmhaus Burger. "They are worried about their pets. They're worried about other people they've left behind. Just make sure that we're going that extra step to just check in."

With hotels full, Red Cross volunteers are prepping for more evacuees.

At Liberty Park Community Center in Grovetown, they doubled their beds.

"We've already had a couple families from Charleston, South Carolina, come here, and we anticipate probably more from the coastline," said Mark Hitt, shelter manager for the Red Cross.

The Red Cross even flew in volunteers to help, including some all the way from the West coast.

Everyone seems to be pitching in to help to make things a little easier for those bracing for Hurricane Dorian.

"We see this going on, and I think a lot of times people think, 'what if that was my community?' Battle said. "So, we want to make sure we put out that helping hand."

Farmhaus is not the only restaurant stepping up for evacuees. Some like Noble Jones are even offering a discount.

Riverwatch Brewery is even offering a free beer to evacuees.