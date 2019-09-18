Dorian the dog is now missing after he escaped

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A dog found in North Augusta that needed reconstructive surgery after a portion of his skull was exposed has gone missing.

Dorian, named after the hurricane from just a few weeks back, appears to have escaped his foster family, a post from the Dog and Cat Networking Agents Facebook page says.

Applications were open for anyone interested in adopting the dog once he had fully healed from his head wound.

If you spot Dorian, you're asked to get in touch with the Dog and Cat Networking Agents Facebook page and tell them where you saw him. Do not attempt to catch the dog.

