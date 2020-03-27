'Don't panic. I will get through this.' GA woman who contracted coronavirus shares her message of optimism after recovery

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As coronavirus cases climb across the world, the recovery rate is climbing, too. About 80 percent of people do recover.

That’s where one of the first positive cases at Doctor’s Hospital comes in. Patsy Singleton credits the staff at Doctor’s Hospital as well as her faith over fear.

Singleton also told herself, “Don’t panic. I will get through this.”

She did.

“Coronavirus was the last thing on my mind,” Singleton said.

It soon became the first thing she’d confront daily.

“This time last year, I went into congestive heart failure and blood clots,” Singleton said. “So some of those same symptoms of fatigue and dry cough, so I actually thought I had gone back into congestive heart failure.”

“My son drives me and puts me off at the ER,” Singleton said. “They stop you at the door and ask have you been out of the country and are you feeling sick. I said, ‘No, I haven’t been out the country, but I do feel sick.”

That was March 10. She stayed at Doctor’s Hospital until March 16. All signs pointed to COVID-19. She was their first case.

“Red signs going up,” Singleton said. “You know, which I assumed read ‘quarantine.’ I saw them suiting up.”

“It was total isolation, but thank God my nurses and doctors did a great job.

A week later, she was sent home to self-isolate. That’s when the state officially confirmed her case. By then, she was getting healthier.

“On the 6th day, I wasn’t extremely fatigued but was still tired. It felt like a cold. The worst part of the cold had passed,” Singleton said.

The nearly 3-week road to recovery is not short on caution signs and detours.

“The dry cough kept coming on,” Singleton said. “It tires you out after coughing all day”

But this mom of two is grateful that her only feat as of late is the small cough.

“Okay, I’m positive, and I’m here,” Singleton said. “And I’m getting stronger. Thank you, Jesus.”

After many days of isolation, and quite a few of not knowing what day it was, Singleton hopes the only thing contagious from her is a message of optimism.

“It’s going to be okay,” Singleton said. “Don’t live in fear.”

Singleton tells us at the beginning of March she traveled to Greenville for a weekend. Then came back to Augusta and went to places like Kroger in Martinez and local gas stations. She was not sure when she became contagious.

