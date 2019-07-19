Don’t eat your veggies! Study suggests world shortage

It may be a good thing not everyone is eating enough fruits and vegetables.

According a study in The Lancet Planetary Health, if we did, we could be facing a global shortage.

The World Health Organization recommends people eat around 14 ounces of fruits and veggies a day.

Researchers say they looked at the supply of the foods versus the need for them in more than 150 countries.

They found only 55 percent of world's population had enough fruits and veggies available in 2015 and the gap between supply and need is expected to grow.

Researchers predict that by 2050, 1.5 billion people could live in countries facing fruit and vegetable shortages.

