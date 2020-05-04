Don't be alarmed by smoke today from Hitchcock Woods controlled burn

Monday, May 4, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – If you see smoke today around Aiken, it may not be cause for alarm.

The Hitchcock Woods Foundation will be conducting a prescribed burn starting in mid- to late morning, with the burn expected to be wrapped up by midafternoon.

The burn will occur in the 30-acre Ridge Mile Track area and an adjacent 12-acre tract on the northern side of Hitchcock Woods a quarter-mile south of the intersection of Dibble Road and Highland Park Drive.

These two areas were last burned two years ago.

The foundation said the prescribed burn will be the first of its spring growing-season burns.

The burn will focus on “wildfire hazard reduction” and scrub oak/brush control to aid in groundcover restoration, according to the foundation. The foundation said the burn is also for critical wildlife habitat management and foraging for the red-cockaded woodpecker.

The foundation said growing-season burns are conducted in areas that are burned on a regular basis that are essentially “fire restored,” meaning there is minimal decomposing matter under the litter layer and soil is not far below material that will burn. Growing-season burns mimic the natural cycle of fires that historically occurred across the landscape as a result of a dry lightning strike to a tree that would have ignited the surrounding forest floor, according to the foundation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

