Donors pay for Aiken billboard against police brutality

The public donated money to pay for this digital billboard on Aiken.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The lives of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are being honored in a big way in Aiken.

A digital billboard shows their faces on Whiskey Road and calls for an end to police brutality. It’s one of several messages that rotate on the billboard.

People in Aiken raised $1,000 to pay for the message.

One of the organizers of the project says he hopes it brings a sense of empathy to the community.

"I want somebody when they drive past to get a sense of relief and empathy who don't look like us. To come to terms with the stuff that's really going on. And not just around the world, but right here in this city," said Ivory Corley.

Organizers say that once word was out about the billboard, it only took two hours to raise the $1,000.

