Donations sought after family loses everything in house fire

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is leading an effort to help a family who lost everything in a house fire.

At 4:41p.m. Tuesday, Burke County deputies and rescue crews responded to a structure fire at Bothwell Avenue and Torbit Street in Gough.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams met with the victims, the Wimberly/Birdine family, on Wednesday to assess immediate needs and provide assistance.

The family does have insurance but it will not fully cover replacing the home, the sheriff’s agency said.

“We have been in contact with the Red Cross and they will be providing assistance once all of their processes are completed,” the sheriff’s agency said in a news release. “We were able to secure housing for the family last night and tonight through partnerships with the Hampton Inn. However, the family still needs assistance and we are turning to those in the community who are able help.”

The family can use donations of new and gently used clothing and gift cards. All donations can be dropped off at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 225 State Highway 24 in Waynesboro.

Clothing sizes

• Adult female – Shirt size medium, pants size 14, shoe size 9• Adult male – Shirt size large or XL, pants size 34/32, shoe size 9.5• Adult male – Shirt size large, pants size 34/30, shoe size 8.5• Adult male – Shirt size, medium, pants size 30/32, shoe size 9• Youth male (4 years old) – Shirt Size 4T, pants size 4T, shoe size kids

