Donations for Hurricane Dorian victims being collected at Aiken County Habitat

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Habitat, USC Aiken, and Rotary are collecting items for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The following items are urgently needed and can be dropped off at 1026 Park Avenue, SE, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.:

• Nonperishable food and beverage items

• Health and beauty aids (e.g. shampoo, soap, conditioner, lotion)

• Paper products (e.g. tissues, toilet paper)

• Infant and toddler items (e.g. diapers, wipes)

• Cleaning products (e.g. dishwashing soap, laundry detergent)

• Feminine hygiene products

• Cots

• NEW pillows

• NEW blankets

• Box Fans

• Hand Sanitizer

• Desalination Devices

• Water Purification Tablets

• Solar Powered Phone Chargers

• Work gloves

• Flashlights

• Batteries

