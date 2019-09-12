Donations being accepted for Hurricane Dorian relief all week

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- As the people of the Bahamas continue to struggle after Hurricane Dorian's destruction, Augusta's Troy University office is accepting donations to help those most affected.
According to a press release, they are in desperate need of the following:
Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, wipes, sunscreen etc.)
First aid kits
Generators
Snacks
Diapers (child & adult)
Flashlights
Baby formula
Cleaning supplies
Pillows
Hand sanitizer
Utility knives & leather work gloves
Water purification tablets
Solar panels
Solar-powered phone chargers
Cots
Porta-potty
Batteries
Cooking utensils
Box fans
Shovels
Portable radio
Pet food
Garbage bags
If you want to donate, stop by the office at 2743 Perimeter Parkway, Building 100, Suite 101, in Augusta.
The drive is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day until Friday, Sept. 20th.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.