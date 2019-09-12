Donations being accepted for Hurricane Dorian relief all week

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- As the people of the Bahamas continue to struggle after Hurricane Dorian's destruction, Augusta's Troy University office is accepting donations to help those most affected.

According to a press release, they are in desperate need of the following:

Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, wipes, sunscreen etc.)

First aid kits

Generators

Snacks

Diapers (child & adult)

Flashlights

Baby formula

Cleaning supplies

Pillows

Hand sanitizer

Utility knives & leather work gloves

Water purification tablets

Solar panels

Solar-powered phone chargers

Cots

Porta-potty

Batteries

Cooking utensils

Box fans

Shovels

Portable radio

Pet food

Garbage bags

If you want to donate, stop by the office at 2743 Perimeter Parkway, Building 100, Suite 101, in Augusta.

The drive is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day until Friday, Sept. 20th.

