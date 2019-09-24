Domino's Pizza is seeking a 'chief garlic bread taste tester' that pays $30/hr

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Looking for a job? Are you a big fan of garlic bread? Well, we have the job for you.

Domino's Pizza in Australia is seeking a "Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester", according to a job posting on LinkedIn.

For $30 an hour for just one day, you get to spend the day in Brisbane, Australia eating "delicious garlic breads" and other products being tested by the company.

"But what are the qualifications?" you ask.

According to the company, you must have a minimum of 5 years experience in eating garlic bread, a "detailed understanding of pizza and garlic bread relationship", "working taste buds", "Has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down", and a "history of reviewing other people's food choices."

To apply, you must complete a survey, write a 200 word essay or create a 30-second video on why you're the perfect candidate for the position.

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 7.

