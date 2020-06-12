Dominion Energy warns of new surge of scam calls in SC

Friday, June 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dominion Energy South Carolina is unfortunately seeing another increase in utility scam calls across its service territory this week.

Dominion Energy wants to remind customers that the company has suspended disconnects due to the health crisis. If customers receive a call threatening immediate disconnection of service, and requesting immediate payment: hang up. It’s a scam.

Here are some key signs of utility scammers:

Dominion Energy does not call customers and threaten to disconnect natural gas or electric service if the customer does not make a payment immediately.

Dominion Energy will never demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone, or ask you to buy a prepaid card, wire a transfer, or send a money order to pay your bill.

Often utility scammers will target small businesses, such as restaurants, and threaten service disconnection during peak business hours to instill fear and a sense of urgency.

Utility scammers are known to falsify their caller ID so it appears they're calling from a local number, even Dominion Energy's customer service number. When in doubt, hang up. They may even leave a voice mail and include a call back number. Don’t fall for it.

Not all scammers are aggressive. Some scammers find success in being personable and sympathetic.

In any of these cases, don't provide any identifying information such as your social security, credit or debit card numbers.

Always hang up and check your account balance and payment due date by reviewing your dominionenergysc.com account, using the company's mobile app or calling the number located on your energy bill.

