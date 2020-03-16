Dollar General dedicates first shopping hour to senior citizens

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA -- Dollar General Corporation announced plans to keep the first hour of each shopping day dedicated to senior shoppers.

According to the news release, the company said they want to provide the at-risk customers with the ability to purchase items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers are asked to plan their shopping trips around this window of time.

All stores are also planning to close an hour earlier than usual to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as their health and well-being.

