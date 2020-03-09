Dogs and offenders save each other at Augusta State Medical Prison

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Medical Prison has a program where inmates from the mental health unit train surrendered dogs that might otherwise be euthanized.

Heather Corbett, the Director of Career and Technical Education for the Georgia Department of Corrections, says nearly 30% of offenders come back to prison within three years of being released. But for those that work with animals, that number decreases to 2%.

Once a dog gets assigned to an inmate, they become that inmate's pet. They sleep with them, get trained and groomed by them, and even go to work with them until they find their forever home.

"In addition to learning to be responsible for something outside of themselves, more often we found that it was just the familiar companionship that meant the most to this population," said Lisa Mayo, Mental Health Unit Manager at ASMP.

Mayo says the dogs aren't just therapeutic, they give the inmates something to work for.

"They make better decisions so that they do not jeopardize them keeping the dog," she said.

For the dogs, the program is a second chance at life.

"We try to adopt dogs that have either been in the pound for months, or are so withdrawn from past abuse that they need a home," said Mayo.

The goal is to get the dogs adopted once they've been trained by their inmate. But out of the 12 dogs in the program, the seven who have been adopted haven't made it very far.

"Interestingly enough, they've all been adopted by our staff," said Mayo.

Corbett says it's a win for the inmates, a win for the dogs, and a win for the community.

"Once inmates have participated in programs like this, they are far less likely to come back to prison, and much more likely to be productive citizens," she said.

