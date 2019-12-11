Dog owner warns pet owners after dog dies from "poisoned hamburger balls" at Mistletoe State Park

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pet owner in Columbia County is warning others after her dog died following a visit to Mistletoe State Park.

Sammi Flynn took to Facebook to tell her story.

"To all my facebook friends who may hike in Mistletoe Park with their dogs: This afternoon while hiking within the park and on designated trails, our dogs encountered some raw hamburger which one picked up and consumed a small amount before we could take it away," the post read.

Flynn went on to say her beloved dog, Ripit, died about an hour later after the staff at Wester Vet Clinic did all they could. Flynn says the raw hamburger balls she found on the trail at the park were poisoned.

Now, she's warning other pet parents to keep their pets away from anything strange on the trails at Mistletoe State Park.

"We reported it to the Park, and they, of course, do not put poison out on trails so someone came into the park and placed them."

The message was posted Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon the dog rescue group Zeus' Crusaders had a post from a man offering a reward for information about whoever is putting the meat on the trail.

"We are offering a $2000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for placing fatally poisoned balls of raw hamburger meat on trails frequented by dogs and their owners at Mistletoe State Park recently."

The post also stated that whoever gives information can do so anonymously.

Flynn's original post has since been shared on the Wester Veterinary Clinic's Facebook page as well.

The vets told News 12 they got a call about a similar case recently. They say an owner called telling them they took their pets hunting not far from the park and had the same experience. Their dog ate something and died from poisoning as well.

Anyone with information can CLICK HERE to message the man who posted about the reward.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.